Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

9452 Willow Tree Ln Available 01/28/20 Ballantyne with Fenced Yard - Convenient location in Ballantyne area. Corner lot with fenced yard. Formal dining and living areas in addition to great room and breakfast area. Four bedrooms upstairs plus an additional room could be used for bonus, media or office. Spacious master suite. Garden tub and Separate shower, walk in closet. Enjoy the fenced back yard with paver patio.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5407959)