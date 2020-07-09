9438 Bayview Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home is simply stunning! Be prepared to fall in love with it. The front entrance leads you right into a front sitting room, featuring beautiful dark wood flooring that is installed throughout the entire main level. Continue on to the open concept floor plan where the living room is completely open to the gorgeous kitchen. The living room features a cozy fireplace; and the kitchen comes complete with beautiful granite counter tops, contemporary stainless steel appliances, all white cabinetry, and a stylish back splash. Also on the main level is a half bathroom and easy access to the spacious two car garage. Upstairs will blow you away! The second level features a humongous loft space with many windows allowing the sunshine to pour in! The spacious master bedroom is certainly a retreat as it features a vaulted ceiling; on-suite master bathroom with separate tub and shower; The amazing custom walk-in closet is oversized and will not disappoint! Not to be outdone, the private backyard

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.