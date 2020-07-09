All apartments in Charlotte
9438 Bayview Parkway
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

9438 Bayview Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

9438 Bayview Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28216
Wedgewood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is simply stunning! Be prepared to fall in love with it. The front entrance leads you right into a front sitting room, featuring beautiful dark wood flooring that is installed throughout the entire main level. Continue on to the open concept floor plan where the living room is completely open to the gorgeous kitchen. The living room features a cozy fireplace; and the kitchen comes complete with beautiful granite counter tops, contemporary stainless steel appliances, all white cabinetry, and a stylish back splash. Also on the main level is a half bathroom and easy access to the spacious two car garage. Upstairs will blow you away! The second level features a humongous loft space with many windows allowing the sunshine to pour in! The spacious master bedroom is certainly a retreat as it features a vaulted ceiling; on-suite master bathroom with separate tub and shower; The amazing custom walk-in closet is oversized and will not disappoint! Not to be outdone, the private backyard
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9438 Bayview Parkway have any available units?
9438 Bayview Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9438 Bayview Parkway have?
Some of 9438 Bayview Parkway's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9438 Bayview Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
9438 Bayview Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9438 Bayview Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 9438 Bayview Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 9438 Bayview Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 9438 Bayview Parkway offers parking.
Does 9438 Bayview Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9438 Bayview Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9438 Bayview Parkway have a pool?
No, 9438 Bayview Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 9438 Bayview Parkway have accessible units?
No, 9438 Bayview Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 9438 Bayview Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 9438 Bayview Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
