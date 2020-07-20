9420 Ainslie Downs Street

Amenities

Brand new town home in Southwest Charlotte within a 5 minute walk to the light rail! Three-level town home features 3 bedrooms/3.5 baths. Enjoy your morning coffee on your deck overlooking the woods. Beautiful chef's kitchen with large island. Two owners suites. Rear entry, attached garage. Community has a resort style zero-entry pool with a sun shelf, shaded pavilion area, grilling stations and lots of deck space to lounge! Easy driving distance to South Park, Uptown and major thoroughfares. Landscaping, mowing, pool fees and trash collection all included!