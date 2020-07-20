All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9420 Ainslie Downs Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9420 Ainslie Downs Street
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:59 AM

9420 Ainslie Downs Street

9420 Ainslie Downs Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Montclaire South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9420 Ainslie Downs Street, Charlotte, NC 28273
Montclaire South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Brand new town home in Southwest Charlotte within a 5 minute walk to the light rail! Three-level town home features 3 bedrooms/3.5 baths. Enjoy your morning coffee on your deck overlooking the woods. Beautiful chef's kitchen with large island. Two owners suites. Rear entry, attached garage. Community has a resort style zero-entry pool with a sun shelf, shaded pavilion area, grilling stations and lots of deck space to lounge! Easy driving distance to South Park, Uptown and major thoroughfares. Landscaping, mowing, pool fees and trash collection all included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9420 Ainslie Downs Street have any available units?
9420 Ainslie Downs Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9420 Ainslie Downs Street have?
Some of 9420 Ainslie Downs Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9420 Ainslie Downs Street currently offering any rent specials?
9420 Ainslie Downs Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9420 Ainslie Downs Street pet-friendly?
No, 9420 Ainslie Downs Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9420 Ainslie Downs Street offer parking?
Yes, 9420 Ainslie Downs Street offers parking.
Does 9420 Ainslie Downs Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9420 Ainslie Downs Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9420 Ainslie Downs Street have a pool?
Yes, 9420 Ainslie Downs Street has a pool.
Does 9420 Ainslie Downs Street have accessible units?
No, 9420 Ainslie Downs Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9420 Ainslie Downs Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9420 Ainslie Downs Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vinoy at Innovation Park
8108 Vinoy Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Cedar Flats
225 N Cedar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211
Hub South End
2250 Hawkins Street
Charlotte, NC 28203
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Summit on Central
3143 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte