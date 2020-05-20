All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 26 2020 at 10:07 PM

9418 Fairway Ridge Road

9418 Fairway Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

9418 Fairway Ridge Road, Charlotte, NC 28277
Raintree

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Make this charming A-frame your home-sweet-home! Wood accents make this home a stand-out! The floorplan includes a 2-story family room and a dining room with upgraded lighting. The kitchen features ample cabinetry to store all your favorite kitchen gadgets, a breakfast nook and all major appliances. Both secondary bedrooms and a full bath are located on the main level. Upstairs, the master suite is a private retreat complete with a loft overlooking the family room and a private balcony. A lower level rec room with built-ins and a bar complete the home. Enjoy the gorgeous Charlotte weather from the private deck which overlooks trees. Awesome location near Piper Glen! Shops and dining at Providence Commons and Promenade on Providence are just around the corner! You'll love the easy access to Matthews and the Ballantyne area. Only a short drive to Pineville and Carolina Place Mall. Close to I-485 access and the I-485 light rail Park and Ride. Getting to Uptown for both work and play couldn't be any easier.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9418 Fairway Ridge Road have any available units?
9418 Fairway Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9418 Fairway Ridge Road have?
Some of 9418 Fairway Ridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9418 Fairway Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
9418 Fairway Ridge Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9418 Fairway Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9418 Fairway Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 9418 Fairway Ridge Road offer parking?
No, 9418 Fairway Ridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 9418 Fairway Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9418 Fairway Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9418 Fairway Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 9418 Fairway Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 9418 Fairway Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 9418 Fairway Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9418 Fairway Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9418 Fairway Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
