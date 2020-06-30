9413 Split Rail Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Home features a wood burning fireplace/stove, 1/4 acre lot with large yard that is completely fenced in back. Fresh paint and carpet in bedrooms. Back yard has shed outfitted with power for extra storage or workshop. Tile floors in the entry and common areas. Washer/Dryer hookup in closet.

