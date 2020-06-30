All apartments in Charlotte
Location

9413 Split Rail Lane, Charlotte, NC 28227
Becton Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Home features a wood burning fireplace/stove, 1/4 acre lot with large yard that is completely fenced in back. Fresh paint and carpet in bedrooms. Back yard has shed outfitted with power for extra storage or workshop. Tile floors in the entry and common areas. Washer/Dryer hookup in closet.
Home features a wood burning fireplace/stove, 1/4 acre lot with large yard that is completely fenced in back. Fresh paint and carpet in bedrooms. Back yard has shed outfitted with power for extra storage or workshop. Tile floors in the entry and common areas. Washer/Dryer hookup in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9413 Split Rail Lane have any available units?
9413 Split Rail Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9413 Split Rail Lane have?
Some of 9413 Split Rail Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9413 Split Rail Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9413 Split Rail Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9413 Split Rail Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9413 Split Rail Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9413 Split Rail Lane offer parking?
No, 9413 Split Rail Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9413 Split Rail Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9413 Split Rail Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9413 Split Rail Lane have a pool?
No, 9413 Split Rail Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9413 Split Rail Lane have accessible units?
No, 9413 Split Rail Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9413 Split Rail Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9413 Split Rail Lane has units with dishwashers.

