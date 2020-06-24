941 E 7th Street

Amenities

Awesome Condo/Townhouse for rent in 1st Ward! - Property Id: 7603



2 BR/2 BA First Ward Uptown condo available for rent! Fantastic location at the corner of 7th St. and McDowell (M-street complex), walkable to uptown bars, restaurants, TWC arena, Epicentre, etc. Just a few blocks from the streetcar, 7th Street Station, and about 0.2 miles from the entrance to the Greenway, providing off-street multi-use path access to the shops and restaurants at Metropolitan. Very short drive/bike ride to Elizabeth/Plaza Midwood.



Spacious 3 floor plan. 1st floor entryway has a large coat closet as well as a dual washer/dryer. Bedrooms/full baths on 1st and 3rd floors. Tons of closet/storage space! 2nd floor is kitchen/dining/living room. 2nd and 3rd floor all hardwoods. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. 10-12 foot ceilings, large floor to ceiling windows with custom blackout shades and blackout curtains on 2nd and 3rd floors. 2 off street parking spaces and outdoor patio in back! Will allow a cat or one small dog for $25/month.

