Charlotte, NC
941 E 7th Street
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

941 E 7th Street

941 East 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

941 East 7th Street, Charlotte, NC 28204
First Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Awesome Condo/Townhouse for rent in 1st Ward! - Property Id: 7603

2 BR/2 BA First Ward Uptown condo available for rent! Fantastic location at the corner of 7th St. and McDowell (M-street complex), walkable to uptown bars, restaurants, TWC arena, Epicentre, etc. Just a few blocks from the streetcar, 7th Street Station, and about 0.2 miles from the entrance to the Greenway, providing off-street multi-use path access to the shops and restaurants at Metropolitan. Very short drive/bike ride to Elizabeth/Plaza Midwood.

Spacious 3 floor plan. 1st floor entryway has a large coat closet as well as a dual washer/dryer. Bedrooms/full baths on 1st and 3rd floors. Tons of closet/storage space! 2nd floor is kitchen/dining/living room. 2nd and 3rd floor all hardwoods. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. 10-12 foot ceilings, large floor to ceiling windows with custom blackout shades and blackout curtains on 2nd and 3rd floors. 2 off street parking spaces and outdoor patio in back! Will allow a cat or one small dog for $25/month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/7603
Property Id 7603

(RLNE5606754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 941 E 7th Street have any available units?
941 E 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 941 E 7th Street have?
Some of 941 E 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 941 E 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
941 E 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 E 7th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 941 E 7th Street is pet friendly.
Does 941 E 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 941 E 7th Street offers parking.
Does 941 E 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 941 E 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 941 E 7th Street have a pool?
No, 941 E 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 941 E 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 941 E 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 941 E 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 941 E 7th Street has units with dishwashers.
