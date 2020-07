Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities bbq/grill

Two-bedroom townhome located close to UNC Charlotte, W.T. Harris, Light Rail, and all major interstates. Property has brand new carpet upstairs, downstairs features laminate flooring and tile. Laundry hookup off of a large kitchen with peninsula. Backyard features a two-tier deck with privacy fence on either side, great for sitting outside and having a BBQ. Call today to view this property as it won't last long.