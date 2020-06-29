All apartments in Charlotte
9406 Yandle Lane
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

9406 Yandle Lane

9406 Yandle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9406 Yandle Lane, Charlotte, NC 28134
Sterling

Amenities

air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom Sterling Community! - Nice thee bedroom, one bath house in Sterling subdivision (South Charlotte). Includes refrigerator, stove, central air, gas heat, carpet, lawn care included.

(RLNE5349111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9406 Yandle Lane have any available units?
9406 Yandle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9406 Yandle Lane have?
Some of 9406 Yandle Lane's amenities include air conditioning, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9406 Yandle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9406 Yandle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9406 Yandle Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9406 Yandle Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9406 Yandle Lane offer parking?
No, 9406 Yandle Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9406 Yandle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9406 Yandle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9406 Yandle Lane have a pool?
No, 9406 Yandle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9406 Yandle Lane have accessible units?
No, 9406 Yandle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9406 Yandle Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9406 Yandle Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

