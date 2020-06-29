Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9406 Yandle Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9406 Yandle Lane
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9406 Yandle Lane
9406 Yandle Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Sterling
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
9406 Yandle Lane, Charlotte, NC 28134
Sterling
Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom Sterling Community! - Nice thee bedroom, one bath house in Sterling subdivision (South Charlotte). Includes refrigerator, stove, central air, gas heat, carpet, lawn care included.
(RLNE5349111)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9406 Yandle Lane have any available units?
9406 Yandle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9406 Yandle Lane have?
Some of 9406 Yandle Lane's amenities include air conditioning, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9406 Yandle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9406 Yandle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9406 Yandle Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9406 Yandle Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 9406 Yandle Lane offer parking?
No, 9406 Yandle Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9406 Yandle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9406 Yandle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9406 Yandle Lane have a pool?
No, 9406 Yandle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9406 Yandle Lane have accessible units?
No, 9406 Yandle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9406 Yandle Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9406 Yandle Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Camden Fairview
8738 Fairview Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte