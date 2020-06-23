All apartments in Charlotte
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated April 29 2020 at 9:44 PM

9405 Old Concord Rd Unit D

9405 Old Concord Rd · No Longer Available
Location

9405 Old Concord Rd, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SELF TOUR – Shannon Green II Condo!! – 2BED/2BTH – 843 Sq Ft – AVAILABLE NOW!
Spacious 2 bed 2 bath condo in College Downs area! Laminate flooring throughout. Freshly painted. Large galley style kitchen!

Bottom Line Property Management produces clean, safe and functional rental properties and we are proud to serve the NC & SC region. We stand by the product that we put out on the market. All properties are leased in as-is condition. To apply or browse our full inventory, please go to www.rentbottomline.com. All persons 18+ must submit an application and pay $75 non-refundable application fee to apply and be screened for criminal, rental and income to debt ratio. Please contact the office or view our website for further specifics on qualifying for a rental property with us. Pets conditional with owner approval, max of 3. No restricted breeds (see website for a list) $200 fee per pet is non-refundable, per pet. $20/mo pet rent. Unless otherwise specified in this ad, all utilities are to be considered the responsibility of the resident and will be scheduled for disconnect for the day the lease begins.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9405 Old Concord Rd Unit D have any available units?
9405 Old Concord Rd Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9405 Old Concord Rd Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
9405 Old Concord Rd Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9405 Old Concord Rd Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 9405 Old Concord Rd Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 9405 Old Concord Rd Unit D offer parking?
No, 9405 Old Concord Rd Unit D does not offer parking.
Does 9405 Old Concord Rd Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9405 Old Concord Rd Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9405 Old Concord Rd Unit D have a pool?
No, 9405 Old Concord Rd Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 9405 Old Concord Rd Unit D have accessible units?
No, 9405 Old Concord Rd Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 9405 Old Concord Rd Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 9405 Old Concord Rd Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9405 Old Concord Rd Unit D have units with air conditioning?
No, 9405 Old Concord Rd Unit D does not have units with air conditioning.

