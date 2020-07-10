All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

9339 Kimmel Ln.

9339 Kimmel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9339 Kimmel Lane, Charlotte, NC 28216
Wedgewood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9339 Kimmel Lease - Property Id: 151260

Amazing townhouse near Northlake Mall shopping and amazing restaurants, 8 miles from Charlotte Uptown. This fabulous 2-story Townhome offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths and 2 car driveway. One can't help but notice the nice tile flooring throughout the foyer, dining area and kitchen, as well as a spacious master suite with refreshed carpeting. The first floor offers a gas fireplace that will keep you cozy during the winter months, as well as a welcoming patio attached to a quaint yard that can be enjoyed with family and friends during warmer months. The second floor offers 2 more spacious bedrooms with refreshed carpeting as well as a cute loft area for additional space. This townhouse is also equipped with central air, laundry on the first floor, and easy living appliances such as a dishwasher, an electric range/oven, ceiling fans, and an electric dryer hookup. Don't let the opportunity of living in the sought after subdivision of Towne Meadows at Treyburne pass you by.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151260p
Property Id 151260

(RLNE5119203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9339 Kimmel Ln. have any available units?
9339 Kimmel Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9339 Kimmel Ln. have?
Some of 9339 Kimmel Ln.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9339 Kimmel Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
9339 Kimmel Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9339 Kimmel Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9339 Kimmel Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 9339 Kimmel Ln. offer parking?
No, 9339 Kimmel Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 9339 Kimmel Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9339 Kimmel Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9339 Kimmel Ln. have a pool?
No, 9339 Kimmel Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 9339 Kimmel Ln. have accessible units?
No, 9339 Kimmel Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 9339 Kimmel Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9339 Kimmel Ln. has units with dishwashers.
