9339 Kimmel Ln.

9339 Kimmel Lease - Property Id: 151260



Amazing townhouse near Northlake Mall shopping and amazing restaurants, 8 miles from Charlotte Uptown. This fabulous 2-story Townhome offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths and 2 car driveway. One can't help but notice the nice tile flooring throughout the foyer, dining area and kitchen, as well as a spacious master suite with refreshed carpeting. The first floor offers a gas fireplace that will keep you cozy during the winter months, as well as a welcoming patio attached to a quaint yard that can be enjoyed with family and friends during warmer months. The second floor offers 2 more spacious bedrooms with refreshed carpeting as well as a cute loft area for additional space. This townhouse is also equipped with central air, laundry on the first floor, and easy living appliances such as a dishwasher, an electric range/oven, ceiling fans, and an electric dryer hookup. Don't let the opportunity of living in the sought after subdivision of Towne Meadows at Treyburne pass you by.

