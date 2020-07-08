9336 Smith Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ranch on nice size lot. 3 bed, 2 bath near Whitewater Center - Available 5.6.19



Very affordable, quiet neighborhood with close access to I-485 and National Whitewater Center. Close to 1/3 acre. Newer renovations to this efficient 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home with approx 1000 sf with large lot and plenty of space between both neighbors. New carpet in installed in 2018. New energy efficient windows installed in 2014. Newer laminate flooring in den/hallway. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave and stack able washer/dryer included. All electric heat pump. Updated kitchen with lots of cabinets and Formica countertops. Double car driveway. Large private backyard with storage building. Located in the Eleanor Park subdivision.



Pet description with breed must be detailed before applying to determine is owner would accept.



Qualifications: Please do drive by house/neighborhood first before calling to see inside. Income monthly should be at least 3 x rent. Good verifiable rental income for last 12 months. No serious criminal issues upon background check. Credit score 550 or higher.



Directions: I-485 to Moores Chapel Rd toward Charlotte. Left on Old Chapel Moore Rd, Left on Gore Rd, Right on Smith St. House on right.



(RLNE3969465)