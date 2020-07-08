All apartments in Charlotte
9336 Smith Dr
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

9336 Smith Dr

9336 Smith Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9336 Smith Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Wildwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ranch on nice size lot. 3 bed, 2 bath near Whitewater Center - Available 5.6.19

Very affordable, quiet neighborhood with close access to I-485 and National Whitewater Center. Close to 1/3 acre. Newer renovations to this efficient 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home with approx 1000 sf with large lot and plenty of space between both neighbors. New carpet in installed in 2018. New energy efficient windows installed in 2014. Newer laminate flooring in den/hallway. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave and stack able washer/dryer included. All electric heat pump. Updated kitchen with lots of cabinets and Formica countertops. Double car driveway. Large private backyard with storage building. Located in the Eleanor Park subdivision.

Pet description with breed must be detailed before applying to determine is owner would accept.

Qualifications: Please do drive by house/neighborhood first before calling to see inside. Income monthly should be at least 3 x rent. Good verifiable rental income for last 12 months. No serious criminal issues upon background check. Credit score 550 or higher.

Directions: I-485 to Moores Chapel Rd toward Charlotte. Left on Old Chapel Moore Rd, Left on Gore Rd, Right on Smith St. House on right.

(RLNE3969465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9336 Smith Dr have any available units?
9336 Smith Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9336 Smith Dr have?
Some of 9336 Smith Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9336 Smith Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9336 Smith Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9336 Smith Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9336 Smith Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9336 Smith Dr offer parking?
No, 9336 Smith Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9336 Smith Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9336 Smith Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9336 Smith Dr have a pool?
No, 9336 Smith Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9336 Smith Dr have accessible units?
No, 9336 Smith Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9336 Smith Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9336 Smith Dr has units with dishwashers.
