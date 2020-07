Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great location - Great Single Family Residence with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths + Den or Play Room, Garage, Covered Front Porch, Rear Deck. It is situated in a low traffic Cul-De-Sac , convenient to W.T. Harris and to North Lake Mall. Minutes to I-77, I-85 and I-485. Approximately 1350 square feet of living space. You will feel right at home in this clean and crisp house. Request a showing or apply today.



