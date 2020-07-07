933 Sweetbriar St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly

Beautiful move in ready home located in the Arts District ! - This pristine 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features: a gorgeous kitchen with a large island, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, wood flooring throughout the home, electric fireplace in the open concept living space, 3 spacious bedrooms on the 2nd level, laundry room on 2nd level, beautifully landscaped fenced in yard and so much more! This home is a must see! Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn/yard maintenance. One small pet will be considered with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5189998)