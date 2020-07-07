All apartments in Charlotte
933 Sweetbriar St

933 Sweetbriar Street · No Longer Available
Location

933 Sweetbriar Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Beautiful move in ready home located in the Arts District ! - This pristine 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features: a gorgeous kitchen with a large island, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, wood flooring throughout the home, electric fireplace in the open concept living space, 3 spacious bedrooms on the 2nd level, laundry room on 2nd level, beautifully landscaped fenced in yard and so much more! This home is a must see! Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn/yard maintenance. One small pet will be considered with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 Sweetbriar St have any available units?
933 Sweetbriar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 933 Sweetbriar St have?
Some of 933 Sweetbriar St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 Sweetbriar St currently offering any rent specials?
933 Sweetbriar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 Sweetbriar St pet-friendly?
Yes, 933 Sweetbriar St is pet friendly.
Does 933 Sweetbriar St offer parking?
No, 933 Sweetbriar St does not offer parking.
Does 933 Sweetbriar St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 933 Sweetbriar St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 Sweetbriar St have a pool?
No, 933 Sweetbriar St does not have a pool.
Does 933 Sweetbriar St have accessible units?
No, 933 Sweetbriar St does not have accessible units.
Does 933 Sweetbriar St have units with dishwashers?
No, 933 Sweetbriar St does not have units with dishwashers.

