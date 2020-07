Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Ballantyne home with an open floor plan. Hardwoods throughout the main floor. Updated kitchen featuring Island and granite countertops. Plenty of space in the den makes for a great entertaining area. Spacious master bedroom with ensuite bath and walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms upstairs and laundry room. Private patio and home sits on lot with no neighbors directly behind it!