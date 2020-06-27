9322 Sardis Forest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

"2 WEEKS FREE ON NEXT MONTHS RENT!! MUST SIGN LEASE BY 8/31/19!!"Location and great space meet at this fabulous ranch home with a basement, tucked under the shade of trees near the end of a cul-de-sac topped street! Enjoy curb appeal galore with mature trees and a distinctive architectural style. Inside, a 2-story foyer and cathedral ceilings make the space feel huge! A formal living room and dining room provide the perfect setting for your formal gatherings. The large eat-in kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry for storage and work space. Two bedrooms finish the main level. Enjoy casual entertaining on the lower level den decked out with a full fireplace. The lower level is finished with two additional bedroom and a laundry! A beautiful raised deck in the backyard looks out onto the trees. Located just north of Mathews, this fabulous home is close to shopping and dining, only a short drive both South Park Mall and Carolina Place Mall! Close to golf, several parks and the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex. Easy access to I-485 puts all the best of the greater Charlotte area just outside your door! Pets welcome!



