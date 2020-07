Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Nice designer ranch in Echo Hills community! - Nice designer ranch in Echo Hills community. Conveniently located by Monroe & Wendover near Uptown. Beautiful wood flooring throughout. Living room features decorative accent white brick fire place with oversized boarder mirror, great living room focal point! Kitchen features black appliances and white cabinetry. Front loader washer and dryer INCLUDED! Carpet in both bedrooms. Breakfast room off the kitchen for formal gatherings. Bathroom features a nicely tiled shower/tub. Plenty of backyard space for outside entertaining and activities.



(RLNE5901572)