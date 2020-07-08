932 Garrison Road

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Move in Ready Home in the highly desired Dilworth Chase subdivision. This home boasts the open floor concept. Kitchen is spacious with plenty of storage and lots of counters. Large master suite with en suite bathroom. Spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. Contact us today for a viewing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.