932 Garrison Road

Amenities
Beautiful Move in Ready Home in the highly desired Dilworth Chase subdivision. This home boasts the open floor concept. Kitchen is spacious with plenty of storage and lots of counters. Large master suite with en suite bathroom. Spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. Contact us today for a viewing!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.