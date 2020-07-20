All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:23 AM

9316 Winston Hall Court

9316 Winston Hall Court · No Longer Available
Location

9316 Winston Hall Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Fantastic house with open floor. Gas Fireplace; wide plank bamboo flooring in all
rooms. Located in a cul-de-sac. Elegant master suite with vaulted ceiling and walk-in
closet. 2 cars garage (door opener). Located in a desirable neighborhood with pool, clubhouse, playground, and
walking trail. Stainless steel french door refrigerator. Stainless steel dishwasher. Close to Ballantyne, top
restaurants, shopping and I-485. Top rated schools. Ballantyne and Blakeney area. Pictures are before the previous tenant and the wall colors may be different now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9316 Winston Hall Court have any available units?
9316 Winston Hall Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9316 Winston Hall Court have?
Some of 9316 Winston Hall Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9316 Winston Hall Court currently offering any rent specials?
9316 Winston Hall Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9316 Winston Hall Court pet-friendly?
No, 9316 Winston Hall Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9316 Winston Hall Court offer parking?
Yes, 9316 Winston Hall Court offers parking.
Does 9316 Winston Hall Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9316 Winston Hall Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9316 Winston Hall Court have a pool?
Yes, 9316 Winston Hall Court has a pool.
Does 9316 Winston Hall Court have accessible units?
No, 9316 Winston Hall Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9316 Winston Hall Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9316 Winston Hall Court has units with dishwashers.
