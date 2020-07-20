9316 Winston Hall Court

Amenities
Fantastic house with open floor. Gas Fireplace; wide plank bamboo flooring in all
rooms. Located in a cul-de-sac. Elegant master suite with vaulted ceiling and walk-in
closet. 2 cars garage (door opener). Located in a desirable neighborhood with pool, clubhouse, playground, and
walking trail. Stainless steel french door refrigerator. Stainless steel dishwasher. Close to Ballantyne, top
restaurants, shopping and I-485. Top rated schools. Ballantyne and Blakeney area. Pictures are before the previous tenant and the wall colors may be different now.