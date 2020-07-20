9316 Winston Hall Court

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Fantastic house with open floor. Gas Fireplace; wide plank bamboo flooring in all

rooms. Located in a cul-de-sac. Elegant master suite with vaulted ceiling and walk-in

closet. 2 cars garage (door opener). Located in a desirable neighborhood with pool, clubhouse, playground, and

walking trail. Stainless steel french door refrigerator. Stainless steel dishwasher. Close to Ballantyne, top

restaurants, shopping and I-485. Top rated schools. Ballantyne and Blakeney area. Pictures are before the previous tenant and the wall colors may be different now.