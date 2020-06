Amenities

Adorable 3-bedroom 1-bath duplex. Home was just recently renovated, with full paint, and new flooring. Beautiful open floor plan concept with a neutral color palette. Spacious kitchen that's great for entertaining. Back yard is spacious and offers a lot of room for entertaining. Home is a short drive to Uptown Charlotte, and is located close to 277 and 77.