Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
929 McAlway Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
929 McAlway Road
929 Mcalway Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
929 Mcalway Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Wendover - Sedgewood
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Are You Looking for a Comfortable Home in a Quite Area?
This Home is for you! This beautiful Duplex Home features two spacious bedrooms with a grand patio screened porch.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 929 McAlway Road have any available units?
929 McAlway Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 929 McAlway Road currently offering any rent specials?
929 McAlway Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 McAlway Road pet-friendly?
No, 929 McAlway Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 929 McAlway Road offer parking?
No, 929 McAlway Road does not offer parking.
Does 929 McAlway Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 McAlway Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 McAlway Road have a pool?
No, 929 McAlway Road does not have a pool.
Does 929 McAlway Road have accessible units?
No, 929 McAlway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 929 McAlway Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 929 McAlway Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 929 McAlway Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 929 McAlway Road does not have units with air conditioning.
