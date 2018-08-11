928 Dudley Drive

Amenities
3 Bedroom Brick Ranch in Oakhurst! - Located in the popular neighborhood of Oakhurst is this charming brick ranch! Hardwood floors cover the 3 bedrooms, living room, and living room. Walk inside and you will see a cozy living room with a large bay window. Kitchen is equipped with custom cabinets, an oven, electric cooktop, and refrigerator, and a dishwasher. Family room with a fireplace located in the back of the home. All of the bedrooms come spacious closets with lots of storage space. Tile in both bathrooms. Large fenced in backyard. Washer & dryer included
Available for showings beginning June 1st.
Pets are conditional.
No Cats Allowed
