Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
928 Dudley Drive
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

928 Dudley Drive

928 Dudley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

928 Dudley Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Oakhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Brick Ranch in Oakhurst! - Located in the popular neighborhood of Oakhurst is this charming brick ranch! Hardwood floors cover the 3 bedrooms, living room, and living room. Walk inside and you will see a cozy living room with a large bay window. Kitchen is equipped with custom cabinets, an oven, electric cooktop, and refrigerator, and a dishwasher. Family room with a fireplace located in the back of the home. All of the bedrooms come spacious closets with lots of storage space. Tile in both bathrooms. Large fenced in backyard. Washer & dryer included

Available for showings beginning June 1st.

Pets are conditional.

Call us today to schedule a tour!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4936173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 928 Dudley Drive have any available units?
928 Dudley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 928 Dudley Drive have?
Some of 928 Dudley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 928 Dudley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
928 Dudley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 Dudley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 928 Dudley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 928 Dudley Drive offer parking?
No, 928 Dudley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 928 Dudley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 928 Dudley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 Dudley Drive have a pool?
No, 928 Dudley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 928 Dudley Drive have accessible units?
No, 928 Dudley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 928 Dudley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 928 Dudley Drive has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

