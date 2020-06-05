All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:31 PM

9254 Kings Canyon Drive

9254 Kings Canyon Drive · (980) 938-8920
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9254 Kings Canyon Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Park Crossing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1064 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Great 2 bed/ 2 bath 2nd floor condo with cathedral ceiling, balcony, updated kitchen with granite countertops and newer stainless steel appliances. Each bedroom has access to its own bathroom with lots of closet space. Vinyl flooring and freshly painted throughout. Updated lighting and bathroom vanities. You pay for electric, and cable/internet. Water/Sewer and trash are included in the rent.
Park Walk community has a pool and is close to the new greenway, shopping, Atrium Hospital Pineville, a short drive to the light rail and access to I-485 and I-77 conveniently located between South Park Mall and Carolina Place Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9254 Kings Canyon Drive have any available units?
9254 Kings Canyon Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9254 Kings Canyon Drive have?
Some of 9254 Kings Canyon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9254 Kings Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9254 Kings Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9254 Kings Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9254 Kings Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9254 Kings Canyon Drive offer parking?
No, 9254 Kings Canyon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9254 Kings Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9254 Kings Canyon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9254 Kings Canyon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9254 Kings Canyon Drive has a pool.
Does 9254 Kings Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 9254 Kings Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9254 Kings Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9254 Kings Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.
