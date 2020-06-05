9254 Kings Canyon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool internet access

Great 2 bed/ 2 bath 2nd floor condo with cathedral ceiling, balcony, updated kitchen with granite countertops and newer stainless steel appliances. Each bedroom has access to its own bathroom with lots of closet space. Vinyl flooring and freshly painted throughout. Updated lighting and bathroom vanities. You pay for electric, and cable/internet. Water/Sewer and trash are included in the rent.

Park Walk community has a pool and is close to the new greenway, shopping, Atrium Hospital Pineville, a short drive to the light rail and access to I-485 and I-77 conveniently located between South Park Mall and Carolina Place Mall.