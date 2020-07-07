All apartments in Charlotte
925 Sewickley Dr
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:36 AM

925 Sewickley Dr

925 Sewickley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

925 Sewickley Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Ashbrook - Clawson Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful brick ranch close to light rail, Uptown Charlotte and Park Road Shopping Center/Montford Drive. Detached One car garage, fenced yard, deck. Hardwoods and tile throughout. Renovated baths. Kitchen has gas stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Mud room and laundry. Dining room and living room with gas log fireplace. Sought after school district!

No showing until November 1st 2019... 15 month minimum lease

Application fees are $65.00 for each adult household member. (Note* Anyone 21 years or older must be listed as an applicant) Application fees are not refundable, please read the terms of the lease for each property or call the property manager with any questions prior to submitting an application.

Pets are conditional and need approval PRIOR to application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 Sewickley Dr have any available units?
925 Sewickley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 Sewickley Dr have?
Some of 925 Sewickley Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 Sewickley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
925 Sewickley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 Sewickley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 925 Sewickley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 925 Sewickley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 925 Sewickley Dr offers parking.
Does 925 Sewickley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 Sewickley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 Sewickley Dr have a pool?
No, 925 Sewickley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 925 Sewickley Dr have accessible units?
No, 925 Sewickley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 925 Sewickley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 Sewickley Dr has units with dishwashers.

