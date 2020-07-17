Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

9243 Meadow Vista Road Available 08/01/20 Penthouse Condo 1 bedroom 1.5 Bath for rent in the university area of Charlotte, NC. - Located in Heatherstone, This penthouse condo has 1 bedroom 1.5 bath. It has cathedral ceilings in the bedrooms and Great room. Nice Kitchen with ceramic tile floors. It is equipped with all appliances including the dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, above range microwave and range/oven. University Area.



From Hwy 49 (University City Blvd). Go east on WT Harris Blvd. TL on Rose Heather. TL on Meadow Vista Road.



(RLNE3625892)