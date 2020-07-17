All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

9243 Meadow Vista Road

9243 Meadow Vista Road · (704) 544-1111 ext. 222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9243 Meadow Vista Road, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 9243 Meadow Vista Road · Avail. Aug 1

$895

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9243 Meadow Vista Road Available 08/01/20 Penthouse Condo 1 bedroom 1.5 Bath for rent in the university area of Charlotte, NC. - Located in Heatherstone, This penthouse condo has 1 bedroom 1.5 bath. It has cathedral ceilings in the bedrooms and Great room. Nice Kitchen with ceramic tile floors. It is equipped with all appliances including the dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, above range microwave and range/oven. University Area.

From Hwy 49 (University City Blvd). Go east on WT Harris Blvd. TL on Rose Heather. TL on Meadow Vista Road.

(RLNE3625892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9243 Meadow Vista Road have any available units?
9243 Meadow Vista Road has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9243 Meadow Vista Road have?
Some of 9243 Meadow Vista Road's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9243 Meadow Vista Road currently offering any rent specials?
9243 Meadow Vista Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9243 Meadow Vista Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9243 Meadow Vista Road is pet friendly.
Does 9243 Meadow Vista Road offer parking?
No, 9243 Meadow Vista Road does not offer parking.
Does 9243 Meadow Vista Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9243 Meadow Vista Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9243 Meadow Vista Road have a pool?
No, 9243 Meadow Vista Road does not have a pool.
Does 9243 Meadow Vista Road have accessible units?
No, 9243 Meadow Vista Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9243 Meadow Vista Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9243 Meadow Vista Road has units with dishwashers.
