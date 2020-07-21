9216 Ardrey Woods Drive

Amenities

9 OR 12 MONTH LEASE AVAILABLE



After registering at this link, you will receive a lockbox code to enter the home on your own. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program.



Stunningly, well maintained home in popular Ardrey Woods neighborhood. Features include, hardwoods throughout main level, Large open Kitchen with granite counters; stainless appliances; pendant lighting & island. Breakfast Area with Bay Window overlooks private yard. Patio, Office, Dining Room, and a large Great Room with gas fireplace. Stairs with iron rail. Upper level Master Bedroom featuring Garden Tub & walk-in Closet + 3 additional bedrooms.

Pet friendly- with owner approval

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.