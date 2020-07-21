All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 10 2019 at 5:05 PM

9216 Ardrey Woods Drive

9216 Ardrey Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9216 Ardrey Woods Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9 OR 12 MONTH LEASE AVAILABLE

After registering at this link, you will receive a lockbox code to enter the home on your own. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program.

Stunningly, well maintained home in popular Ardrey Woods neighborhood. Features include, hardwoods throughout main level, Large open Kitchen with granite counters; stainless appliances; pendant lighting & island. Breakfast Area with Bay Window overlooks private yard. Patio, Office, Dining Room, and a large Great Room with gas fireplace. Stairs with iron rail. Upper level Master Bedroom featuring Garden Tub & walk-in Closet + 3 additional bedrooms.
Pet friendly- with owner approval
|Amenities: Cats negotiable,Dogs negotiable,Garage,Stainless steel appliances,Fireplace,Granite countertops,Dishwasher,Walk-in closet,Fenced yard
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9216 Ardrey Woods Drive have any available units?
9216 Ardrey Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9216 Ardrey Woods Drive have?
Some of 9216 Ardrey Woods Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9216 Ardrey Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9216 Ardrey Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9216 Ardrey Woods Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9216 Ardrey Woods Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9216 Ardrey Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9216 Ardrey Woods Drive offers parking.
Does 9216 Ardrey Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9216 Ardrey Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9216 Ardrey Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 9216 Ardrey Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9216 Ardrey Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 9216 Ardrey Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9216 Ardrey Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9216 Ardrey Woods Drive has units with dishwashers.
