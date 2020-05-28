Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9200 Sandpiper Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9200 Sandpiper Drive
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:50 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9200 Sandpiper Drive
9200 Sandpiper Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
9200 Sandpiper Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Piper Glen Estates
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
- Beautiful home in excellent location. Landscaping included. Home features trey ceilings, walk in closets, quartz countertops.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3674549)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9200 Sandpiper Drive have any available units?
9200 Sandpiper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9200 Sandpiper Drive have?
Some of 9200 Sandpiper Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9200 Sandpiper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9200 Sandpiper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9200 Sandpiper Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9200 Sandpiper Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 9200 Sandpiper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9200 Sandpiper Drive offers parking.
Does 9200 Sandpiper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9200 Sandpiper Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9200 Sandpiper Drive have a pool?
No, 9200 Sandpiper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9200 Sandpiper Drive have accessible units?
No, 9200 Sandpiper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9200 Sandpiper Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9200 Sandpiper Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC 28211
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte