Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:50 AM

9200 Sandpiper Drive

9200 Sandpiper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9200 Sandpiper Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Piper Glen Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
- Beautiful home in excellent location. Landscaping included. Home features trey ceilings, walk in closets, quartz countertops.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3674549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9200 Sandpiper Drive have any available units?
9200 Sandpiper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9200 Sandpiper Drive have?
Some of 9200 Sandpiper Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9200 Sandpiper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9200 Sandpiper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9200 Sandpiper Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9200 Sandpiper Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9200 Sandpiper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9200 Sandpiper Drive offers parking.
Does 9200 Sandpiper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9200 Sandpiper Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9200 Sandpiper Drive have a pool?
No, 9200 Sandpiper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9200 Sandpiper Drive have accessible units?
No, 9200 Sandpiper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9200 Sandpiper Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9200 Sandpiper Drive has units with dishwashers.
