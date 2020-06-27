All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
920 Westbrook Drive
Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:49 PM

920 Westbrook Drive

920 Westbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

920 Westbrook Drive, Charlotte, NC 28202
Third Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tremendous Character and Craftsmanship throughout, Beautifully Restored 1930's era Large Executive Home with Modern Upgrades and Features, including a Huge Backyard Lawn, Walk-Out Finished Basement and Walk-Out Deck from Kitchen Main-Level, Perfect for Entertaining in the Third Ward, Business or Pleasure!

The Master Bedroom is located on the Main Floor with a Vaulted Ceiling and Walk-In Closet, Designer Grass-Cloth Wallpaper and a Luxurious Master Bath with Large Shower and Soaking Tub! Upstairs Bedrooms each have En-Suite Bathrooms and the Downstairs Bedroom has an Exterior Entrance and a Full Bath too!

Featuring a Modern Updated Kitchen, Beautiful Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooktop, Quartz Countertops with an Island, all built into an Open Floor Plan featuring Recessed Lighting, HW Floors and a Stacked Stone Fireplace.

Fully Renovated Basement Features a Second Living Area and Office and is Pre-Plumbed for a Wet Bar with a Walk-Out to a Huge Spacious Backyard for Entertaining.

This is a Rare and Unique Opportunity to Rent a Large Single-Family Executive Home in the Prestigious Third Ward. A must see today.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Westbrook Drive have any available units?
920 Westbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 Westbrook Drive have?
Some of 920 Westbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 Westbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
920 Westbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Westbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 920 Westbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 920 Westbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 920 Westbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 920 Westbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 Westbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Westbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 920 Westbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 920 Westbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 920 Westbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Westbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 Westbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
