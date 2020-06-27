920 Westbrook Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Tremendous Character and Craftsmanship throughout, Beautifully Restored 1930's era Large Executive Home with Modern Upgrades and Features, including a Huge Backyard Lawn, Walk-Out Finished Basement and Walk-Out Deck from Kitchen Main-Level, Perfect for Entertaining in the Third Ward, Business or Pleasure!



The Master Bedroom is located on the Main Floor with a Vaulted Ceiling and Walk-In Closet, Designer Grass-Cloth Wallpaper and a Luxurious Master Bath with Large Shower and Soaking Tub! Upstairs Bedrooms each have En-Suite Bathrooms and the Downstairs Bedroom has an Exterior Entrance and a Full Bath too!



Featuring a Modern Updated Kitchen, Beautiful Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooktop, Quartz Countertops with an Island, all built into an Open Floor Plan featuring Recessed Lighting, HW Floors and a Stacked Stone Fireplace.



Fully Renovated Basement Features a Second Living Area and Office and is Pre-Plumbed for a Wet Bar with a Walk-Out to a Huge Spacious Backyard for Entertaining.



This is a Rare and Unique Opportunity to Rent a Large Single-Family Executive Home in the Prestigious Third Ward. A must see today.

Contact us to schedule a showing.