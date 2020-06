Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill

Light filled 3rd floor corner unit in charming older midtown building. Nicely updated and conveniently located near Uptown Charlotte; minutes from the greenway, shops, restaurant and the hospital. Charming details such as arched doorways & tall ceilings add to the character of this two bedroom, one bath condo in Monticello Terrace. Original wood floors and recent paint throughout. Central courtyard with grill and patio perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Perfect location!