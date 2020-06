Amenities

hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated extra storage some paid utils range

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Move-in Ready 2 bedroom Condo in Cotswold - Located in Mcalway Manor in Cotswold is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath top floor condo. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Spacious Living room and bedrooms with tons of closet space. The renovated bath has a gorgeous vanity and high-end tile and fixtures. The kitchen opens to a dining area, equipped with refrigerator and stove. Sunroom off the back with additional storage. Water included. Call us today for a tour!



(RLNE5640565)