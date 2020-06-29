All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:45 AM

917 Habersham Drive

917 Habersham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

917 Habersham Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Sedgefield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
New Photos Will Be Posted Sunday 4/19. 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Ranch. Completely Renovated 2017. Beautifully Landscaped Backyard Features a Covered Patio and IPE Wood Decking. Home has Original Hardwood Flooring, Quartz Counter Tops, Shaker Style Cabinets and Doors. The Extensive Trim Work Throughout Provides Home with a Ton of Character. Plank Walled Mud Room Adjoins Laundry Room with Sink. Double Vanity and Marble in Master Bath. 2nd Bedroom is an En Suite with a Walk-in Closet. Fireplace in Living Room. Skylights in Kitchen and Dinning Area. LAWN CARE INCLUDED. Large Shed in Backyard. Just 3.2 miles from Bank of America Stadium. 1 mile to New Bern Light Rail Station. .8 of a mile to Freedom Park (One of Charlottes Oldest Parks) Owner Has Some Flexibility with Move-In Date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 Habersham Drive have any available units?
917 Habersham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 917 Habersham Drive have?
Some of 917 Habersham Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 Habersham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
917 Habersham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Habersham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 917 Habersham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 917 Habersham Drive offer parking?
No, 917 Habersham Drive does not offer parking.
Does 917 Habersham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 917 Habersham Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Habersham Drive have a pool?
No, 917 Habersham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 917 Habersham Drive have accessible units?
No, 917 Habersham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Habersham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 Habersham Drive has units with dishwashers.

