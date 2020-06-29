917 Habersham Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

New Photos Will Be Posted Sunday 4/19. 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Ranch. Completely Renovated 2017. Beautifully Landscaped Backyard Features a Covered Patio and IPE Wood Decking. Home has Original Hardwood Flooring, Quartz Counter Tops, Shaker Style Cabinets and Doors. The Extensive Trim Work Throughout Provides Home with a Ton of Character. Plank Walled Mud Room Adjoins Laundry Room with Sink. Double Vanity and Marble in Master Bath. 2nd Bedroom is an En Suite with a Walk-in Closet. Fireplace in Living Room. Skylights in Kitchen and Dinning Area. LAWN CARE INCLUDED. Large Shed in Backyard. Just 3.2 miles from Bank of America Stadium. 1 mile to New Bern Light Rail Station. .8 of a mile to Freedom Park (One of Charlottes Oldest Parks) Owner Has Some Flexibility with Move-In Date.