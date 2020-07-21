917 Dent Court

Amenities
This home is a GEM! Newly remodeled, open floor plan with hardwoods throughout. Located in the heart of Madison Park close to South End, SouthPark, Dilworth and many more! All appliances and features recently updated.
Highlights of home include:
New HVAC system
Washer/Dryer
Tankless hot water heater
Large, fenced backyard
Located in a cul-de-sac - very quiet street!
Landscaping and lawncare included
Tenant pays utilities, cable and WiFi
One year lease minimum
$2850/mo
Dogs OK pet approval
No cats
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/charlotte-nc?lid=12412924
(RLNE5032153)