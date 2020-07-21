All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 917 Dent Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
917 Dent Court
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

917 Dent Court

917 Dent Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Madison Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

917 Dent Court, Charlotte, NC 28210
Madison Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This home is a GEM! Newly remodeled, open floor plan with hardwoods throughout. Located in the heart of Madison Park close to South End, SouthPark, Dilworth and many more! All appliances and features recently updated.
Highlights of home include:
New HVAC system
Washer/Dryer
Tankless hot water heater
Large, fenced backyard
Located in a cul-de-sac - very quiet street!
Landscaping and lawncare included
Tenant pays utilities, cable and WiFi
One year lease minimum
$2850/mo
Dogs OK pet approval
No cats

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/charlotte-nc?lid=12412924

(RLNE5032153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 Dent Court have any available units?
917 Dent Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 917 Dent Court have?
Some of 917 Dent Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 Dent Court currently offering any rent specials?
917 Dent Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Dent Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 917 Dent Court is pet friendly.
Does 917 Dent Court offer parking?
Yes, 917 Dent Court offers parking.
Does 917 Dent Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 917 Dent Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Dent Court have a pool?
No, 917 Dent Court does not have a pool.
Does 917 Dent Court have accessible units?
No, 917 Dent Court does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Dent Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 Dent Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte