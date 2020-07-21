917 Dent Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This home is a GEM! Newly remodeled, open floor plan with hardwoods throughout. Located in the heart of Madison Park close to South End, SouthPark, Dilworth and many more! All appliances and features recently updated.

Highlights of home include:

New HVAC system

Washer/Dryer

Tankless hot water heater

Large, fenced backyard

Located in a cul-de-sac - very quiet street!

Landscaping and lawncare included

Tenant pays utilities, cable and WiFi

One year lease minimum

$2850/mo

Dogs OK pet approval

No cats



