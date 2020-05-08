Rent Calculator
914 McAlway Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
914 McAlway Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211
914 McAlway Rd
No Longer Available
Location
914 McAlway Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211
Cotswold
Amenities
on-site laundry
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Cotwold -South Park area. Clean, 2BDR located 10 minutes from downtown, Great School District
Brand new kitchen with appliances
Sunroom
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 914 McAlway Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 have any available units?
914 McAlway Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 914 McAlway Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 have?
Some of 914 McAlway Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 914 McAlway Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 currently offering any rent specials?
914 McAlway Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 McAlway Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 pet-friendly?
No, 914 McAlway Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 914 McAlway Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 offer parking?
Yes, 914 McAlway Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 offers parking.
Does 914 McAlway Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 McAlway Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 McAlway Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 have a pool?
No, 914 McAlway Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 does not have a pool.
Does 914 McAlway Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 have accessible units?
No, 914 McAlway Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 does not have accessible units.
Does 914 McAlway Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 McAlway Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 does not have units with dishwashers.
