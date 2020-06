Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated air conditioning

914 E. Woodlawn Rd Available 02/11/19 MADDISON PARK SUBDIVISION - This all brick single family home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, updated kitchen and updated bathrooms. Car port and parking for 3 cars. Fenced yard, rear porch/terrace. Central Heating and Central Air. Very convenient location on Woodlawn Rd between Park Rd and South Blvd.

Minutes to South Park Mall, highway I-77, and Uptown

