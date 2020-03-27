All apartments in Charlotte
913 Westbrook Drive

913 Westbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

913 Westbrook Drive, Charlotte, NC 28202
Third Ward

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
“APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE”

This stunning three story condo offers two bedrooms, two and half bathrooms, and a spacious two car garage in the heart of Uptown Charlotte. Includes all brand new stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, and a washer and dryer that are included at no additional cost. Home comes loaded with modern amenities, smart home automation, and hot water on demand. Features a terrace directly off the master bedroom with unbelievable views of the city. Unit is within walking distance of Uptown Charlotte, and Frazier park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Westbrook Drive have any available units?
913 Westbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 913 Westbrook Drive have?
Some of 913 Westbrook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 Westbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
913 Westbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Westbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 913 Westbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 913 Westbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 913 Westbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 913 Westbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 913 Westbrook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Westbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 913 Westbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 913 Westbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 913 Westbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Westbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 913 Westbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
