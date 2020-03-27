913 Westbrook Drive

Amenities

This stunning three story condo offers two bedrooms, two and half bathrooms, and a spacious two car garage in the heart of Uptown Charlotte. Includes all brand new stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, and a washer and dryer that are included at no additional cost. Home comes loaded with modern amenities, smart home automation, and hot water on demand. Features a terrace directly off the master bedroom with unbelievable views of the city. Unit is within walking distance of Uptown Charlotte, and Frazier park.