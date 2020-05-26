Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

9122 Vilandry Way-CB - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome near Steele Creek! This brick home comes with hardwood floors throughout. The first floor includes the foyer, one bedroom, and the kitchen with stainless steel appliances! The living room has french doors that open up to a deck perfect for entertaining. This home also includes a private garage. Convenient to South Tryon and I-485.



Merge onto I-85 S. Take exit 30A toward Interstate 485 Outer S/Interstate 77 S/Pineville. Keep left, follow signs for Interstate 485 Outer S/Interstate 77 S and merge onto I-485. Take exit 1 for SC-49/S Tryon St. Turn right onto S Tryon St. Use the left 2 lanes to turn left onto Ayrsley Town Blvd. Turn right onto N Kings Parade Blvd. Turn right onto Scotney Bluff Avenue. Turn right at the 1st cross street onto Vilandry Way



