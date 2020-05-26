All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

9122 Vilandry Way

9122 Vilandry Way · (704) 332-2206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9122 Vilandry Way, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9122 Vilandry Way · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
9122 Vilandry Way-CB - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome near Steele Creek! This brick home comes with hardwood floors throughout. The first floor includes the foyer, one bedroom, and the kitchen with stainless steel appliances! The living room has french doors that open up to a deck perfect for entertaining. This home also includes a private garage. Convenient to South Tryon and I-485.

Merge onto I-85 S. Take exit 30A toward Interstate 485 Outer S/Interstate 77 S/Pineville. Keep left, follow signs for Interstate 485 Outer S/Interstate 77 S and merge onto I-485. Take exit 1 for SC-49/S Tryon St. Turn right onto S Tryon St. Use the left 2 lanes to turn left onto Ayrsley Town Blvd. Turn right onto N Kings Parade Blvd. Turn right onto Scotney Bluff Avenue. Turn right at the 1st cross street onto Vilandry Way

(RLNE5823609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9122 Vilandry Way have any available units?
9122 Vilandry Way has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9122 Vilandry Way have?
Some of 9122 Vilandry Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9122 Vilandry Way currently offering any rent specials?
9122 Vilandry Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9122 Vilandry Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9122 Vilandry Way is pet friendly.
Does 9122 Vilandry Way offer parking?
Yes, 9122 Vilandry Way does offer parking.
Does 9122 Vilandry Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9122 Vilandry Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9122 Vilandry Way have a pool?
No, 9122 Vilandry Way does not have a pool.
Does 9122 Vilandry Way have accessible units?
No, 9122 Vilandry Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9122 Vilandry Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9122 Vilandry Way does not have units with dishwashers.
