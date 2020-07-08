9112 Charminster Court, Charlotte, NC 28269 Prosperity Church Road
Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Townhome in University Area; Master on Main! - Located in the Rossmore community. Upon entering the 2 story living room is large and has fireplace and hardwood floors. The master bedroom is on the main level and opens into master bath. Kitchen is large with center island and all modern appliances. Upstairs there are two more guest rooms one front facing and one back facing. They share a full bathroom and walk in closet space. Call today to schedule your viewing.
(RLNE2443579)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9112 Charminster Court have any available units?
9112 Charminster Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9112 Charminster Court have?
Some of 9112 Charminster Court's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9112 Charminster Court currently offering any rent specials?
9112 Charminster Court is not currently offering any rent specials.