9112 Charminster Court

Amenities

hardwood floors walk in closets pool fireplace

Townhome in University Area; Master on Main! - Located in the Rossmore community. Upon entering the 2 story living room is large and has fireplace and hardwood floors. The master bedroom is on the main level and opens into master bath. Kitchen is large with center island and all modern appliances. Upstairs there are two more guest rooms one front facing and one back facing. They share a full bathroom and walk in closet space. Call today to schedule your viewing.



(RLNE2443579)