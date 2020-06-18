9111 Meadow Vista Road, Charlotte, NC 28213 College Downs
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
elevator
range
oven
This two bedroom two bathroom is in the perfect location convenient to UNCC and uptown Charlotte! With a community atmosphere and access to a pool this home is perfect for anyone! The large dining area and kitchen space have an open layout and provide a welcoming atmosphere. Each bedroom also has their own bathrooms. Don't miss out on this ground floor end unit!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
