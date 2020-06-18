All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9111 Meadow Vista Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9111 Meadow Vista Road
Last updated July 29 2019 at 5:35 PM

9111 Meadow Vista Road

9111 Meadow Vista Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
College Downs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9111 Meadow Vista Road, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
elevator
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
This two bedroom two bathroom is in the perfect location convenient to UNCC and uptown Charlotte! With a community atmosphere and access to a pool this home is perfect for anyone! The large dining area and kitchen space have an open layout and provide a welcoming atmosphere. Each bedroom also has their own bathrooms. Don't miss out on this ground floor end unit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9111 Meadow Vista Road have any available units?
9111 Meadow Vista Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9111 Meadow Vista Road have?
Some of 9111 Meadow Vista Road's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9111 Meadow Vista Road currently offering any rent specials?
9111 Meadow Vista Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9111 Meadow Vista Road pet-friendly?
No, 9111 Meadow Vista Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9111 Meadow Vista Road offer parking?
No, 9111 Meadow Vista Road does not offer parking.
Does 9111 Meadow Vista Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9111 Meadow Vista Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9111 Meadow Vista Road have a pool?
Yes, 9111 Meadow Vista Road has a pool.
Does 9111 Meadow Vista Road have accessible units?
No, 9111 Meadow Vista Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9111 Meadow Vista Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9111 Meadow Vista Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
Amaze @ Noda Apartments
3750 Philemon Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28206
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
Ashton South End
125 W Tremont Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte