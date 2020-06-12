All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9110 Scarcliff Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9110 Scarcliff Lane
Last updated February 26 2020 at 4:24 PM

9110 Scarcliff Lane

9110 Scarcliff Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Provincetowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9110 Scarcliff Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
gym
Ballantyne Location! Cozy & Appealing 3bedroom home located in desirable Southampton Commons Neighborhood is Move In Ready offering All the Convenience Right At Your Tips!! Beautiful floorplan with 3bed/2.5bath PLUS office is definitely a must see! Laid out on a Neutral Palette this home is just waiting for your personal touch. Great Room with Cozy fireplace and ceiling perfect to snuggle around in all weathers. Flowing towards spacious kitchen with 42" cabinets w/pull out drawers, tile back splash, bar top open to vaulted Great Room w/ skylights. Large Master Suite on 1st Level and Spacious secondary bedrooms on upper level and so much more.Must See This Gem! Located with convenient access to Great Schools, Blakeney, Stonecrest, Ballantyne Village, hwys, restaurants, gym, park.
About 9110 Scarcliff, Charlotte, North Carolina 28277
Directions:Hwy 521 S to Ardrey Kell to R on Longstone, L on Holland, R on Cranfield, L on Scarcliff - home is 2nd on L or From Blakeney - take Ardrey Kell west to L on Longstone, L on Holland, R on Cranfield, L on Scarcliff.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9110 Scarcliff Lane have any available units?
9110 Scarcliff Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9110 Scarcliff Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9110 Scarcliff Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9110 Scarcliff Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9110 Scarcliff Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9110 Scarcliff Lane offer parking?
No, 9110 Scarcliff Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9110 Scarcliff Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9110 Scarcliff Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9110 Scarcliff Lane have a pool?
No, 9110 Scarcliff Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9110 Scarcliff Lane have accessible units?
No, 9110 Scarcliff Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9110 Scarcliff Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9110 Scarcliff Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9110 Scarcliff Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9110 Scarcliff Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28202
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St
Charlotte, NC 28211
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Ashton South End
125 W Tremont Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte