9110 Nathaniel Russell Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1140018



After registering at this link you will be sent a code for a self showing. Please ask our agent about our Jetty Bond program.



Must see!! Newly updated home inside and out this 3 bedroom 1.5 baths is situated on a quiet street and has patio doors leading out onto a back deck with lots of privacy and a fence..

This home uses gas and electric, affordable and clean home ready for you... we are accepting pets with a small pet deposit

Kitchen is new with all new appliances and flooring , new bathrooms and flooring as well!



Pet deposit/ owner approval $300 non-refundable pet fee



LOCK BOX IS ON THE SIDE DOOR OF THE HOME



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.