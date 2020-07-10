All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 22 2019 at 8:03 AM

9110 Nathaniel Russell Lane

9110 Nathaniel Russell Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9110 Nathaniel Russell Lane, Charlotte, NC 28227
Marshbrooke

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1140018

After registering at this link you will be sent a code for a self showing. Please ask our agent about our Jetty Bond program.

Must see!! Newly updated home inside and out this 3 bedroom 1.5 baths is situated on a quiet street and has patio doors leading out onto a back deck with lots of privacy and a fence..
This home uses gas and electric, affordable and clean home ready for you... we are accepting pets with a small pet deposit
Kitchen is new with all new appliances and flooring , new bathrooms and flooring as well!

Pet deposit/ owner approval $300 non-refundable pet fee

LOCK BOX IS ON THE SIDE DOOR OF THE HOME

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9110 Nathaniel Russell Lane have any available units?
9110 Nathaniel Russell Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9110 Nathaniel Russell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9110 Nathaniel Russell Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9110 Nathaniel Russell Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9110 Nathaniel Russell Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9110 Nathaniel Russell Lane offer parking?
No, 9110 Nathaniel Russell Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9110 Nathaniel Russell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9110 Nathaniel Russell Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9110 Nathaniel Russell Lane have a pool?
No, 9110 Nathaniel Russell Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9110 Nathaniel Russell Lane have accessible units?
No, 9110 Nathaniel Russell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9110 Nathaniel Russell Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9110 Nathaniel Russell Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9110 Nathaniel Russell Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9110 Nathaniel Russell Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

