2 Bed, 1 Bath Condo in McAlway Manor, right outside the heart of the city. Great centralized location, great schools. 10 minutes to downtown, Noda, Plaza Midwood, Southpark. 7 minutes to main hospitals, 10 minutes to Uptown Charlotte and 10 minutes to Southpark. Easy access to anywhere in the city. Washer/Dryer in unit. Walk to restaurants, shops, Publix and Harris Teeter. $200 non refundable pet fee upon approval. Small pet only (25lbs or less). NO SMOKING! Available now.