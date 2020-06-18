All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

904 Warren Burgess Lane

904 Warren Burgess Lane · No Longer Available
Location

904 Warren Burgess Lane, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Stunning end unit offering tons of natural light throughout. This three story townhome with large rooftop terrace sits in the heart of NODA and a short walk to light rail, restaurants, breweries, nightlife and more. Freshly Painted, all three floors,walls, trim doors and ceilings . On each floor you will find 10' ceilings accented with heavy trim. The owners have added upgrades throughout the home including but not limited to, NEW HVAC, wood flooring on all levels, ceramic tile, new microwave and a rooftop terrace equipped with power outlet, hose and trellised garden. Tucked away with a semi private grassy area at your front door this unit is a premium location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Warren Burgess Lane have any available units?
904 Warren Burgess Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 904 Warren Burgess Lane have?
Some of 904 Warren Burgess Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Warren Burgess Lane currently offering any rent specials?
904 Warren Burgess Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Warren Burgess Lane pet-friendly?
No, 904 Warren Burgess Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 904 Warren Burgess Lane offer parking?
No, 904 Warren Burgess Lane does not offer parking.
Does 904 Warren Burgess Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Warren Burgess Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Warren Burgess Lane have a pool?
No, 904 Warren Burgess Lane does not have a pool.
Does 904 Warren Burgess Lane have accessible units?
No, 904 Warren Burgess Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Warren Burgess Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 Warren Burgess Lane has units with dishwashers.

