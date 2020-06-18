904 Warren Burgess Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Stunning end unit offering tons of natural light throughout. This three story townhome with large rooftop terrace sits in the heart of NODA and a short walk to light rail, restaurants, breweries, nightlife and more. Freshly Painted, all three floors,walls, trim doors and ceilings . On each floor you will find 10' ceilings accented with heavy trim. The owners have added upgrades throughout the home including but not limited to, NEW HVAC, wood flooring on all levels, ceramic tile, new microwave and a rooftop terrace equipped with power outlet, hose and trellised garden. Tucked away with a semi private grassy area at your front door this unit is a premium location.