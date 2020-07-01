904 Anderson Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming 1-story bungalow right in heart of popular NoDa! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with over 1100 square feet features hardwood floors in main living areas and bedrooms, upgraded bathroom w/ slate tile floor and walls, chef's kitchen w/ SS appliances and granite countertops perfectly complemented w/ neutral gray walls and heavy mouldings! Wonderful back yard w/ fenced backyard and oversized stone patio & spacious front porch w/ swing. Amazing location just a stone's throw to popular NoDa restaurants shops, & entertainment and only a few blocks from the light rail line!