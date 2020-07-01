All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 29 2020 at 2:22 PM

904 Anderson Street

904 Anderson Street · No Longer Available
Location

904 Anderson Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 1-story bungalow right in heart of popular NoDa! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with over 1100 square feet features hardwood floors in main living areas and bedrooms, upgraded bathroom w/ slate tile floor and walls, chef's kitchen w/ SS appliances and granite countertops perfectly complemented w/ neutral gray walls and heavy mouldings! Wonderful back yard w/ fenced backyard and oversized stone patio & spacious front porch w/ swing. Amazing location just a stone's throw to popular NoDa restaurants shops, & entertainment and only a few blocks from the light rail line!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Anderson Street have any available units?
904 Anderson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 904 Anderson Street have?
Some of 904 Anderson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Anderson Street currently offering any rent specials?
904 Anderson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Anderson Street pet-friendly?
No, 904 Anderson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 904 Anderson Street offer parking?
Yes, 904 Anderson Street offers parking.
Does 904 Anderson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 904 Anderson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Anderson Street have a pool?
No, 904 Anderson Street does not have a pool.
Does 904 Anderson Street have accessible units?
No, 904 Anderson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Anderson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 Anderson Street has units with dishwashers.

