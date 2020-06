Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool

This lovely top floor condo is a spacious two-bedroom, two-bathroom home. fully equipped with new appliances including a washer and dryer and has fresh paint throughout. An excellent floorplan with vaulted ceilings, large windows and a large patio deck overlooking the pool. Conveniently located walking distance from UNCC, restaurants, and the boardwalk. Come and tour before it’s too late!