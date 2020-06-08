9021 Red Clay Lane

Amenities

This huge home is certainly remodeled to impress! The exterior has gotten a face lift, now boasting a beautiful paint job and trim. Walk right into the super spacious living room, complete with a convenient ceiling fan. This area flows nicely into the cozy dining room. The updated kitchen looks fantastic now being complimented by stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Upstairs are the generous sized bedrooms. You do NOT want to miss this one!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.