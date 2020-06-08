All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
9021 Red Clay Lane
Last updated September 26 2019 at 2:06 PM

9021 Red Clay Lane

9021 Red Clay Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9021 Red Clay Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This huge home is certainly remodeled to impress! The exterior has gotten a face lift, now boasting a beautiful paint job and trim. Walk right into the super spacious living room, complete with a convenient ceiling fan. This area flows nicely into the cozy dining room. The updated kitchen looks fantastic now being complimented by stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Upstairs are the generous sized bedrooms. You do NOT want to miss this one! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9021 Red Clay Lane have any available units?
9021 Red Clay Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9021 Red Clay Lane have?
Some of 9021 Red Clay Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9021 Red Clay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9021 Red Clay Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9021 Red Clay Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9021 Red Clay Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9021 Red Clay Lane offer parking?
No, 9021 Red Clay Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9021 Red Clay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9021 Red Clay Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9021 Red Clay Lane have a pool?
No, 9021 Red Clay Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9021 Red Clay Lane have accessible units?
No, 9021 Red Clay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9021 Red Clay Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9021 Red Clay Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
