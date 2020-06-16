9014 Saint Thomas Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Large townhome with reno'd kit and updates throughout. Raintree cul-de-sac location by large pond. Highly rated schools. Location and beauty. Golf course views in this newly renovated, architect-owned, private, three level high end townhouse nestled in the woods on Hole 12 w/ sunset views. Walk in the evenings or enjoy the Country Club, joining fee waived with rental. Unique property minutes from I-485 and large shopping complexes: Arboretum, Waverly, Promenade and Stonecrest just minutes away. Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s, movies and tons of restaurants, Providence schools, amenities galore! Soft close new kitchen cabinetry, custom pantry, California closet in master, private live-in suite on lower level with walk-out deck and fully renovated bathrooms. Upper bathrooms renovated with Florida Tile, brand new flooring throughout unit. Fireplace w/ gas logs. All brand new black stainless appliances and washer/dryer included. Have to see to believe!