All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9014 Saint Thomas Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9014 Saint Thomas Lane
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:05 AM

9014 Saint Thomas Lane

9014 Saint Thomas Lane · (704) 236-7536
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9014 Saint Thomas Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Raintree

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1805 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large townhome with reno'd kit and updates throughout. Raintree cul-de-sac location by large pond. Highly rated schools. Location and beauty. Golf course views in this newly renovated, architect-owned, private, three level high end townhouse nestled in the woods on Hole 12 w/ sunset views. Walk in the evenings or enjoy the Country Club, joining fee waived with rental. Unique property minutes from I-485 and large shopping complexes: Arboretum, Waverly, Promenade and Stonecrest just minutes away. Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s, movies and tons of restaurants, Providence schools, amenities galore! Soft close new kitchen cabinetry, custom pantry, California closet in master, private live-in suite on lower level with walk-out deck and fully renovated bathrooms. Upper bathrooms renovated with Florida Tile, brand new flooring throughout unit. Fireplace w/ gas logs. All brand new black stainless appliances and washer/dryer included. Have to see to believe!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9014 Saint Thomas Lane have any available units?
9014 Saint Thomas Lane has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9014 Saint Thomas Lane have?
Some of 9014 Saint Thomas Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9014 Saint Thomas Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9014 Saint Thomas Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9014 Saint Thomas Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9014 Saint Thomas Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9014 Saint Thomas Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9014 Saint Thomas Lane does offer parking.
Does 9014 Saint Thomas Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9014 Saint Thomas Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9014 Saint Thomas Lane have a pool?
No, 9014 Saint Thomas Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9014 Saint Thomas Lane have accessible units?
No, 9014 Saint Thomas Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9014 Saint Thomas Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9014 Saint Thomas Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9014 Saint Thomas Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir
Charlotte, NC 28215
Willow Ridge Apartments
9200 Willow Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity