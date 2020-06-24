All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9004-B Nolley Court
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

9004-B Nolley Court

9004 Nolley Ct · No Longer Available
Location

9004 Nolley Ct, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9004 Nolley Court #B, Charlotte, NC 28270-3401 - Available 4.19.19 A fabulous town-home in Sardis Forest waiting for you to call it home. Boasting laminate wood flooring and a private patio/courtyard for relaxing. This quaint 2 bed / 1.5 bath town-home is ideal for comfort & location. The community is quiet, tree lined and Matthews or Uptown Charlotte are just a short drive away. Come see today why this community is so popular. The entry level of this 2-story home features a Great Room, Dining Room, Kitchen with appliances (Range/Oven, Refrigerator and dishwasher) laundry area and a half bath. Upstairs you will find the two carpeted bedrooms that share a full bath. Built 1982, approx 1100 sq ft, electric heat & air. Cats & dogs 30lbs. or less allowed / No Smoking

Directions: From Uptown, head South on Monroe Rd, right on Galleria Blvd, straight onto Nolley Ct.

(RLNE3458555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

