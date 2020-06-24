9004-B Nolley Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

9004 Nolley Court #B, Charlotte, NC 28270-3401 - Available 4.19.19 A fabulous town-home in Sardis Forest waiting for you to call it home. Boasting laminate wood flooring and a private patio/courtyard for relaxing. This quaint 2 bed / 1.5 bath town-home is ideal for comfort & location. The community is quiet, tree lined and Matthews or Uptown Charlotte are just a short drive away. Come see today why this community is so popular. The entry level of this 2-story home features a Great Room, Dining Room, Kitchen with appliances (Range/Oven, Refrigerator and dishwasher) laundry area and a half bath. Upstairs you will find the two carpeted bedrooms that share a full bath. Built 1982, approx 1100 sq ft, electric heat & air. Cats & dogs 30lbs. or less allowed / No Smoking



Directions: From Uptown, head South on Monroe Rd, right on Galleria Blvd, straight onto Nolley Ct.



(RLNE3458555)