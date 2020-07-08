All apartments in Charlotte
Location

9000 Saint Pierre Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Raintree

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
9000 Saint Pierre Lane - FABULOUS End Unit Townhome with Wooded Lake Views! This 3 bed 3.5 bath condo is nestled in the popular neighborhood Raintree. The Kitchen has granite countertops and SS appliances. Warm & cozy Great Room with gas log fireplace with sliding glass doors that open to a large private deck. Vaulted ceilings in the Master Suite. Each bedroom has its own full bath. 2 Car Garage and lots of closets and storage. GREAT location and sought after neighborhood loaded with amenities: pool, tennis, walking trails, golf courses, fitness center, clubhouse and lakes!

(RLNE5357548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9000 Saint Pierre Lane have any available units?
9000 Saint Pierre Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9000 Saint Pierre Lane have?
Some of 9000 Saint Pierre Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9000 Saint Pierre Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9000 Saint Pierre Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9000 Saint Pierre Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9000 Saint Pierre Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9000 Saint Pierre Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9000 Saint Pierre Lane offers parking.
Does 9000 Saint Pierre Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9000 Saint Pierre Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9000 Saint Pierre Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9000 Saint Pierre Lane has a pool.
Does 9000 Saint Pierre Lane have accessible units?
No, 9000 Saint Pierre Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9000 Saint Pierre Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9000 Saint Pierre Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

