9000 Saint Pierre Lane - FABULOUS End Unit Townhome with Wooded Lake Views! This 3 bed 3.5 bath condo is nestled in the popular neighborhood Raintree. The Kitchen has granite countertops and SS appliances. Warm & cozy Great Room with gas log fireplace with sliding glass doors that open to a large private deck. Vaulted ceilings in the Master Suite. Each bedroom has its own full bath. 2 Car Garage and lots of closets and storage. GREAT location and sought after neighborhood loaded with amenities: pool, tennis, walking trails, golf courses, fitness center, clubhouse and lakes!



(RLNE5357548)