8977 Meadow Vista Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Brand new floors, paint, light fixtures, and stainless appliances! This third floor condo has a wonderfully open floor plan boasting vaulted ceilings and bathrooms attached to each bedroom. New ceiling fans in each room, master WIC, covered balcony, and a community pool. 4 minute drive from UNC and the Shoppes at University Place. Washer & dryer included!



This condo is located on the top floor of the 8949 building.



See the virtual tour at: youtu.be/pGhMr64XxTI



Utility Saver program (air filters shipped to your door) for $12/mo will be added to the lease and paid for by tenant.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.