Last updated May 5 2020 at 6:27 PM

8977 Meadow Vista Road

8977 Meadow Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

8977 Meadow Vista Road, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Brand new floors, paint, light fixtures, and stainless appliances! This third floor condo has a wonderfully open floor plan boasting vaulted ceilings and bathrooms attached to each bedroom. New ceiling fans in each room, master WIC, covered balcony, and a community pool. 4 minute drive from UNC and the Shoppes at University Place. Washer & dryer included!

This condo is located on the top floor of the 8949 building.

See the virtual tour at: youtu.be/pGhMr64XxTI

Utility Saver program (air filters shipped to your door) for $12/mo will be added to the lease and paid for by tenant.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8977 Meadow Vista Road have any available units?
8977 Meadow Vista Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8977 Meadow Vista Road have?
Some of 8977 Meadow Vista Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8977 Meadow Vista Road currently offering any rent specials?
8977 Meadow Vista Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8977 Meadow Vista Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8977 Meadow Vista Road is pet friendly.
Does 8977 Meadow Vista Road offer parking?
No, 8977 Meadow Vista Road does not offer parking.
Does 8977 Meadow Vista Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8977 Meadow Vista Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8977 Meadow Vista Road have a pool?
Yes, 8977 Meadow Vista Road has a pool.
Does 8977 Meadow Vista Road have accessible units?
No, 8977 Meadow Vista Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8977 Meadow Vista Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8977 Meadow Vista Road does not have units with dishwashers.
