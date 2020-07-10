8925 Arbor Grove Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 Bedroom between Ballantyne and Blakeney! - Rare 4 bedroom property in Ellington Park! This neighborhood is located in between Blakeney and popular Ballantyne. The master suite is on the main level along with formal living room, dining room and 2 story living room which leads into the eat in kitchen. Upstairs there are three bedrooms, one of which could be used as a bonus room. Deck and private, wooded yard complete this home. 2 car garage. Call today to set your appointment. Will not last long! 704-814-0461.



(RLNE2575606)