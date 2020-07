Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Now renting charming 3 bed 2.5 bath condo that contains 1,254 sq ft . Located in the heart of Pineville with plenty of shopping and grocery and restaurants in walking distance. Schedule today for a tour.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.